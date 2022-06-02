DuckDaoDime Hits One Day Trading Volume of $146,036.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $146,036.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00008401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

