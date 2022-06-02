DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 386,911 shares of company stock valued at $191,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

