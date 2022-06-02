Dynamic (DYN) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $606,895.21 and $26.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,867.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.73 or 0.06082653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00211278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00661220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00619552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00073598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

