DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 2,254,336 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $740,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,649. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

