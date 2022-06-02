DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 282,377 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.43% of Danaher worth $1,005,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 11 Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 66,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 827,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

DHR traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,186. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

