DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 214,325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,325 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $165,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.99. The company had a trading volume of 84,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,151. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

