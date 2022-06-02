DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.53% of Prologis worth $656,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Prologis by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 593,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Prologis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,990,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,592 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,149. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

