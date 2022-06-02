DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $144.53 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $144,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 190,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

