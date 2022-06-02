DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $479.38 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $479,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded up $24.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.