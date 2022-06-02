DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 128,906 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,906 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $290,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,704 shares of company stock worth $14,801,033 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 234,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,602. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

