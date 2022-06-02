DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 636,968 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636,968 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.23% of Honeywell International worth $330,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

