Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

EMN opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $129.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

