Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.
EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.
EMN opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $129.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
