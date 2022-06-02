Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.87% of Eaton worth $592,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.97. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,447. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.