Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EFT opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

