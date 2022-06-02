Eaton Vance Management Buys 42 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of FactSet Research Systems worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $374.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.65 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

