Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $62,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

APD opened at $243.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

