Eaton Vance Management Has $43.91 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.