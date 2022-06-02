Eaton Vance Management Has $54.95 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,424 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $54,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

