Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,541 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.69% of Choice Hotels International worth $60,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

