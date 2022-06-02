Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $50,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,856,000 after purchasing an additional 201,893 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $128.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

