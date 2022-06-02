Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,216 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $45,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $18,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $229.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

