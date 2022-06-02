Eaton Vance Management Sells 85,933 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,933 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.88% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $63,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

