Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 640,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 149,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

