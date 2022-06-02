Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 98,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,926. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
