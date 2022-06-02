Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 98,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,926. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

