Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ETV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

