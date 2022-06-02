Edenred SA Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

