Edenred SA Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Edenred Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

