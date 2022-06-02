Efinity (EFI) Reaches Market Cap of $76.53 Million

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.83 or 0.02777832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 964.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00469101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

