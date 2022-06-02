Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.36)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,045. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.