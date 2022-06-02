Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.36)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,045. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.