Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $66.06. Elastic shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 5,497 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

