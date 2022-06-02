Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.36)-(0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.53.

ESTC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,537. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.40. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

