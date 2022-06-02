Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,045. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

