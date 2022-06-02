electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Trevor J. Moody Purchases 39,478 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 39,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $17,370.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,455 shares in the company, valued at $186,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

