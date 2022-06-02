Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

