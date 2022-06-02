Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elio Motors (ELIO)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.