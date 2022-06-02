Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Emerald worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 163,581 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 6.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

