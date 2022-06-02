Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Shares Down 1.1%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Get Emles @Home ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emles @Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles @Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.