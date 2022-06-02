EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading 2.6% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 111,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 155,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

