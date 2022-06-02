Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $393.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

EDVMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.00) to GBX 2,850 ($36.06) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

EDVMF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

