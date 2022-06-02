Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.06

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Energi has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $56.82 million and $376,594.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00079211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00256058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,465,480 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

