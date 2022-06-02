Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.53. 2,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 572,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. Cowen began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $376,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

