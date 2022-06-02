Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 321.0% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.