EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

ESMT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 25,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,121. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 77.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

