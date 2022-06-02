Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088. Enstar Group has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

