Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ENTG stock opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.