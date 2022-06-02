EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.95

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,400.04 or 0.44865018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00453103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,045.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

