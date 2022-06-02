EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $326.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

