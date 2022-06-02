EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 19,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,429,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

EQRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.