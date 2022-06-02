EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 19,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,429,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
EQRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
