Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

EQGPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

