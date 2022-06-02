Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report $19.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $40.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $88.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $274.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.