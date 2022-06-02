Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,380. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

