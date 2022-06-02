Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 69.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $29,212.61 and $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,274.09 or 1.00003040 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001652 BTC.
Ethereum Gold Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “
Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.